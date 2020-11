JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's consumer price inflation eased in November after rising in the previous month, figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 3.5 percent year-on-year in November, after a 3.6 percent increase in October. A similar rate of inflation was seen in September.



Excluding housing cost, inflation was 4.2 percent in November.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.04 percent in November, following a 0.43 percent increase in the previous month.



Prices for furnishing, household equipment grew by 1.1 percent in November.



