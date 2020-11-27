

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar was weak against most of its peers on Friday, as the currency's safe-haven appeal lost some sheen again amid continued improvement in risk sentiment thanks to optimism about coronavirus vaccines.



The likelihood of a fiscal stimulus in the U.S. and recent weak economic data also weighed on dollar.



The dollar index slid to 91.76, giving up nearly 0.25% from previous close.



Against the Euro, the dollar weakened to $1.1964, going down by over 0.4%.



The Pound Sterling was weaker against the greenback, fetching $1.3301 per unit, after closing the previous session at $1.3358. Uncertainty about a Brexit deal was among the key factors that contributed to the British currency's weakness.



The Yen firmed up to 104.46 a dollar, gaining from 104.26.



The Aussie was stronger by about 0.35% against the U.S. dollar, with the pair trading at 0.7387.



The Swiss Franc strengthened to 0.9047 from 0.9070 a dollar, while the Loonie was up at 1.2991 a dollar, firming up from C$1.3017.



