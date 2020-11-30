

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are likely to open lower on Monday as investors remain concerned over a spike in virus cases around the world.



The latest numbers show a stabilization in new infections in Europe, with Britain and France preparing to ease some of their lockdown restrictions.



In Asia, Indonesia has set a new single-day record of the number of Covid-19 cases, while Hong Kong reported its highest case count in four months.



Elsewhere, South Korea tightened restrictions outside Seoul as spikes in infections reappear relentlessly.



U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci on Sunday warned that the country could see 'surge upon surge' of coronavirus cases in the coming weeks, after millions of Americans ignored scientific advice and travelled around the country for Thanksgiving.



'There almost certainly is going to be an uptick because of what has happened with the travel,' Fauci told CNN's State of the Union.



Asian markets are turning in a mixed performance in cautious trade as signs that a recovery was underway were strengthened by data that showed China's factory activity expanded at the fastest pace in more than three years this month.



Gold fell more than 1 percent and the U.S. dollar plumbed more than two-year lows while oil retreated ahead of a two-day meeting of major producers to decide whether to extend large output cuts. The pound rose on optimism that a Brexit trade deal could be reached within days.



British foreign minister Dominic Raab told Sky's Sophy Ridge On Sunday that he believes 'there's a deal to be done' on trade talks with the EU.



Flash consumer price data from Germany and mortgage approval figures from the U.K. are due later in the session, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



Across the Atlantic, news on the coronavirus front along with the monthly jobs report and data on manufacturing and service sector activity may sway sentiment this week.



U.S. stocks rose in thin post-holiday trading on Friday as President elect Joe Biden and his team started the process of transition into the White House and retailers kicked off the Christmas shopping season with optimistic expectations despite a surge in Covid-19 cases.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.1 percent, while the S&P 500 gained 0.2 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.9 percent to reach record closing highs.



European markets moved to the upside on Friday despite doubts over AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine data.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 gained 0.4 percent. The German DAX rose 0.4 percent and France's CAC 40 index advanced 0.6 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 finished marginally higher.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

