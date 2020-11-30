

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) and Kiadis confirmed they are making good progress on the preparations for the offer. The companies expect the offer will close in the first half of 2021.



On November 30, Sanofi will submit a request for review and approval of the offer document in relation to the offer with the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets. The companies said the process to obtain the required competition clearance for the offer is proceeding.



Earlier this month, Sanofi entered into a definitive agreement under which the company will make a public offer to acquire the entire share capital of Kiadis for 5.45 euros per share, representing an aggregate adjusted equity value of 308 million euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SANOFI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de