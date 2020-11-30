

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's jobless rate declined in October, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.



The gross unemployment rate fell to a seasonally adjusted 4.6 percent in October from 4.8 percent in September and August.



The gross unemployment declined for the fifth month in a row in October, mainly due to the Covid-19 closure in mid-March, the agency said.



The gross unemployment fell by 3,600 to 131,200 in October from 134,800 in the preceding month.



The youth jobless rate, which is applicable to the 16 to 24 age group, fell to 2.0 percent in October from 2.1 percent in the previous month.



Based on the LFS data, the jobless rate was 5.8 percent in the 15 to 74 age group. The number of unemployed persons was 192,000 in October.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de