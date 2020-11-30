

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L, LYG) said Charlie Nunn will be appointed to the role of Group Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director. Nunn is currently global Chief Executive, Wealth and Personal Banking at HSBC. The date at which Nunn takes up his role will be subject to agreement with his current employer.



Lloyds noted that, if Horta-Osório steps down ahead of Nunn's appointment, it is envisaged that William Chalmers, CFO, would take on the additional role of acting Group CEO for the interim period.



Nunn joined HSBC in 2011. He has held a range of leadership positions including Global Chief Operating Officer of Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Group Head of Wealth Management and Digital, and Chief Executive of Retail Banking and Wealth Management, assuming current role in February 2018.



