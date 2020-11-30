

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - AXA (AXAHY.PK) has entered into an agreement with Gulf Insurance Group to sell its insurance operations in the Gulf region. AXA will sell its ownership in its operations in the Gulf region for a cash consideration of $269 million. The sale includes the company's shareholding in AXA Gulf, AXA Cooperative Insurance Company and AXA Green Crescent Insurance Company.



Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo, one of the largest conglomerates in the Gulf Region, will also sell its shareholding in AXA Gulf and in AXA Cooperative Insurance Company.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AXA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de