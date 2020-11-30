

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's retail sales increased in October, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Monday.



Retail sales adjusted for sales day and holidays rose by 3.1 percent year-on-year in October.



Sales of food, beverages and tobacco gained 9.7 percent yearly in October, while those of non-food sector fell 0.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, seasonally adjusted retail sales grew 3.2 percent in October.



In nominal terms, retail sales grew 2.6 percent annually in October and increased 3.3 percent from a month ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de