BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's retail sales increased in October, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Monday.
Retail sales adjusted for sales day and holidays rose by 3.1 percent year-on-year in October.
Sales of food, beverages and tobacco gained 9.7 percent yearly in October, while those of non-food sector fell 0.1 percent.
On a monthly basis, seasonally adjusted retail sales grew 3.2 percent in October.
In nominal terms, retail sales grew 2.6 percent annually in October and increased 3.3 percent from a month ago.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de