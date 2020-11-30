

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ferrexpo Plc. (FXPO.L) said Monday that it has been successful in its motion to a Ukrainian court to cancel the restriction covering 50.3% of the shares in Ferrexpo Poltava Mining or 'FPM' held by Ferrexpo AG Switzerland.



It follows a new motion to cancel the restriction, which was filed with the court in November 2020.



Ferrexpo stated that that the new ruling of the Court to cancel the restriction on 50.3% of the shares in FPM cannot be appealed.



In June 2020, Ferrexpo said that a district court of first instance had placed a restriction on 50.3% of the shares in FPM. The company announced on 6 October 2020 that it had been unsuccessful in its appeal against the court order.



