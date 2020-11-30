

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - Indivior Plc (INDV.L) said it has reviewed the claim Reckitt Benckiser Group (RBGPF.PK, RB.L) filed against the company in the Commercial High Court in London on November 13, 2020. Indivior strongly believes that the claim is without merit and that the company has strong grounds for defending against the claim should it be served.



The claim was submitted to the Commercial Court in London by Reckitt Benckiser Group plc against Indivior on November 13, 2020 pursuant to an indemnity contained in the Demerger Agreement entered into between Reckitt Benckiser and the company on November 17, 2014.



