

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving lower on Monday as Brexit talks enter what has been widely described as a crucial week.



Talks between the U.K. and the European Union are heading into a 'very significant' week, British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said Sunday as negotiations continue amidst a deterioration of the surrounding rhetoric.



The benchmark CAC 40 slipped 17 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,582 after rising 0.6 percent on Friday.



Sanofi SA shares rose 0.6 percent. The French pharmaceutical company and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. said that their Dupixent product has won approval from the European Commission to treat children 6 to 11 years of age with severe atopic dermatitis.



Insurance giant AXA declined 0.7 percent after it agreed to sell its insurance operations in the Gulf region to Gulf Insurance Group (GIG) for $269 million.



Oil & gas company Total SE lost about 2 percent as oil prices moved lower ahead of a meeting of producer group OPEC+ to decide whether to extend large output cuts.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de