

CRAWLEY (dpa-AFX) - G4S plc (GFSZY.PK, GFS.L) said its Board has urged shareholders to take no action in relation to the offer made by GardaWorld. The Board of G4S has unanimously rejected the offer. G4S noted that GardaWorld has received only 0.17% acceptances, reflecting the derisory level of the offer.



Earlier, Garda World Security Corp. said its offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of G4S plc is being extended and will remain open for acceptance until 1.00 p.m. on 16 December 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

G4S-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de