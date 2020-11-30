

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose on Monday after face-to-face Brexit talks restarted on Saturday, raising hopes of a breakthrough. The U.K. and the EU are in the 'last leg of negotiations' over a post-Brexit trade agreement, according to Britain's foreign minister.



Meanwhile, the U.K. government said it has signed a deal for an additional 2 million doses of mRNA-1273, Moderna's vaccine candidate against Covid-19, bringing the total to 7 million doses for the U.K.



The U.K. now has access to enough doses of Moderna's vaccine candidate for about 3.5 million people.



The benchmark FTSE 100 inched up 29 points, or half a percent, to 6,396 after finishing marginally higher on Friday.



Oil & gas company BP Plc fell nearly 2 percent and Royal Dutch Shell dropped more than 1 percent as oil prices retreated ahead of a meeting of producer group OPEC+ to decide whether to extend large output cuts.



HSBC Holdings declined 1.2 percent. According to the Financial Times, the bank is mulling a complete exit from its U.S. retail banking operations.



AstraZeneca advanced 1.7 percent. The drug maker said its Forxiga has been approved in Japan for the treatment of patients with chronic heart failure.



Advertising company WPP edged up slightly as it moved to take full control of its Australian subsidiary, WPP AUNZ.



Lloyds Banking Group climbed 1.2 percent after it named Charlie Nunn as its new chief executive.



Aviva rose 0.8 percent. The insurer said that it completed the sale of a majority stake in Aviva Singapore to a consortium led by Singapore Life Ltd.



Indivior soared 7 percent. The drug maker said it would vigorously defend against a legal claim from Reckitt Benckiser Group.



