

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Vegpro International is recalling Fresh Attitude baby spinach citing potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



The recall involves Fresh Attitude baby spinach of 5oz with best before dates of December 4 & 5; and 11oz with best before date of December 4.



The affected products were produced in Vegpro's Eastern Canadian plant and have been distributed only in Eastern Canada, as well as in six states of Northeastern United States.



All other Fresh Attitude product sold in the US is produced in Belle-Glade Florida and is not linked to the recall.



The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the product was possibly contaminated with Salmonella, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.



Symptoms of Salmonella infection include diarrhea, abdominal pain and fever. In some people, the illness may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized.



However, no illnesses have been reported to date.



Consumers are urged to return the affected products to the place of purchase for a full refund.



In similar incidents involving Salmonella risks, natural grocery retailer Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets Inc. in early November called back Natural Grocers Brand 4-ounce Organic Whole Elderberries. Meijer, a privately-owned retailer, in October recalled whole cantaloupe and select cut cantaloupe fruit trays and bowls.



