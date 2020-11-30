

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Blackstone (BX) has agreed to acquire DCI, an independent asset management firm specializing in investment grade, high yield, and emerging market corporate credit strategies. DCI, based in San Francisco, manages long-only and long/short strategies for some of the world's largest institutional and private wealth investors. It will become part of Blackstone Credit.



Blackstone believes the transaction will broaden Blackstone Credit's capabilities in high yield and investment grade, enable the integration of DCI's models and technology across the combined Blackstone Credit and DCI platforms and increase access to investors via a UCITs platform.



