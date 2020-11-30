

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PPG (PPG) has agreed to acquire Ennis-Flint, a global manufacturer of coatings with a broad portfolio of pavement marking products, including paint, thermoplastics and other advanced traffic technologies. The deal is valued at approximately $1.15 billion.



Headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, Ennis-Flint supplies a wide range of products, including traffic paint, hot-applied and preformed thermoplastics, raised pavement markers and intelligent transportation systems from a network of manufacturing facilities within the United States, Europe, South America, and Asia.



'The acquisition of Ennis-Flint will further expand our product offering and opportunities in rapidly developing and high-growth mobility technology solutions,' said Michael McGarry, CEO.



