

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - After extending recent losses and plunging to fresh multi-month lows in the Asian session, the U.S. dollar recovered on Monday as investors resorted to some profit taking in equity markets.



Optimism about coronavirus vaccine, and data showing a notable expansion in China's factory activity in the month of November contributed to dollar's weakness in early trades.



The dollar index, which was down at 91.51 in the Asian session, later rallied to 92.02, gaining about 0.25% from Friday's close.



Against the Euro, the dollar firmed up to $1.1928, gaining from Friday's $1.1963. Earlier in the session, the dollar had dropped down to $1.2004.



The Pound Sterling was slightly up at $1.3321. It had earlier firmed up to $1.3382 amid signs of progress in Brexit negotiations.



The Yen was weak at 104.37 a dollar, losing ground from a high of 103.84 a dollar it touched in the Asian session.



The Aussie was weaker by nearly 0.6% against the dollar, with the Aussie-Dollar pair at 0.7344.



Swiss franc drifted down to 0.9089 a dollar, weakening from 0.9063, while the Loonie weakened to C$1.3010, giving up about 0.3% from previous close.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de