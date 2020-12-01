

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - S&P Dow Jones Indices said that it will add Tesla Inc. (TSLA) to the S&P 500 at its full float-adjusted market capitalization weight effective prior to the open of trading on December 21, 2020.



After the market close on December 11, pro-forma files will be distributed, and a press release will be published announcing which company Tesla will replace in the S&P 500, S&P Dow Jones said.



S&P Dow Jones Indices said it conducted a consultation with market participants regarding the implementation of the addition of Tesla to the S&P 500.



