

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) announced the pricing of public offering of 54.50 million shares of its common stock held by Bayer World Investments B.V, an affiliate of Bayer AG, at $30.25 per share.



Bayer World Investments B.V. is the sole selling shareholder and has also granted to the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 8.18 million shares of common stock.



Elanco said it will not issue shares in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling shareholder in the offering. The offering is expected to close on or about December 3, 2020.



