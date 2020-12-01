

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 1.45 am ET Tuesday, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs is slated to release Swiss GDP data. The economy is forecast to grow 5.9 percent sequentially in the third quarter, in contrast to the 7.3 percent fall in the second quarter.



Ahead of the data, the franc traded mixed against its major rivals. While the currency dropped against the pound, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The franc was worth 115.02 against the yen, 1.2123 against the pound, 1.0846 against the euro and 0.9072 against the greenback at 1:40 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de