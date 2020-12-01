

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Tate & Lyle Plc (TATE.L, TATYY.PK) announced the acquisition of Sweet Green Fields, a global stevia solutions business. The Group said the acquisition brings a broad portfolio of stevia products and a fully integrated stevia supply chain to Tate & Lyle including leaf sourcing, leaf varietal development, established agricultural programmes and cost-efficient manufacturing.



Tate & Lyle Plc said the acquisition also extends the Group's presence in the Asia Pacific region with dedicated stevia production and research and development facilities located in Anji, China.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TATE & LYLE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de