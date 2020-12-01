

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The lockup period of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) ends tomorrow (Dec 2).



Applied Molecular Transport is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases.



The company has two drug candidates in its pipeline - oral AMT-101 and oral AMT-126.



AMT-101 is under the following ongoing and proposed trials.



-- A phase II monotherapy trial of oral AMT-101 in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis, dubbed LOMBARD, is underway.



-- A phase II trial of oral AMT-101 in combination with anti-TNF? in biologic-naïve, moderate to severe ulcerative colitis patients, dubbed MARKET, is expected to be initiated by this year-end.



-- A phase II clinical trial of oral AMT-101 for the treatment of pouchitis, known as FILLMORE, is slated to be initiated by year-end.



-- A phase II clinical trial of oral AMT-101 in combination with anti-TNF? for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, dubbed CASTRO, is expected to be initiated in the first half of 2021.



The top-line data readouts from the above-mentioned four AMT-101 phase II trials are expected beginning in the second half of next year and first half of 2022.



AMT-126



- AMT-126 is currently in preclinical development and filing an IND or CTA to treat serious diseases associated with intestinal epithelial (IE) barrier defects is expected by year-end.



The company made its debut on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 5, 2020, offering its shares at a price of $14 per share.



As mentioned above, the 180 day lockup period will end on December 2, 2020.



AMTI opened the first day of trading on June 5 at $25.51 and closed at $17.98 that day. The stock has thus far hit a low of $17.05 and a high of $36.21.



AMTI closed Monday's trading at $31.03, down 5.88%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de