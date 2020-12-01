

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Final PMI survey results from Italy and France are due at 3.45 and 3:50 am ET Tuesday, respectively. German manufacturing PMI data and jobless rate will be released at 3.55 am ET. At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final factory PMI is due.



Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While it dropped against the pound, it climbed against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 124.87 against the yen, 1.0852 against the franc, 1.1982 against the greenback and 0.8942 against the pound as of 3:40 am ET.



