

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Gazprom (GAZP, OGZPY.PK, OGZPF.PK) reported Tuesday that its loss attributable to the owners for the nine months ended September 30 amounted to 218.38 billion Rubles, compared to profit of 1.05 trillion rubles last year.



Loss before profit tax was 327.02 billion rubles, compared to last year's profit of 1.40 trillion rubles.



Operating profit plunged to 325.15 billion rubles from 972.63 billion rubles a year ago.



Sales decreased 25 percent to 4.30 trillion rubles from 5.70 trillion rubles last year.



Net sales of gas decreased 30 % to 1.96 trillion rubles mainly due to a decrease in average prices and volumes of gas sold in the 'Europe and other countries' segment.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GAZPROM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de