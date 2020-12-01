

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Portland General Electric (POR) and Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) will co-develop public heavy-duty electric truck charging site 'Electric Island.'



The public charging site for medium- and heavy-duty electric commercial vehicles is expected to be the first of its kind in the United States. Electric Island will help accelerate the development, testing and deployment of zero emissions commercial vehicles, Portland General Electric said in a statement.



The 'Electric Island' is planned to feature charging for commercial electric vehicles up to four times the speed of today's chargers, energy storage and generation and technology showcase.



Portland General noted that the electric truck charging site is under construction now near Daimler Trucks North America headquarters in Portland and is designed to support up to nine vehicle charging stations with charging levels of up to greater than one megawatt by spring of 2021.



