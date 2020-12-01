

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Tuesday, Eurostat is set to release flash consumer price data for November. Economists expect euro area prices to drop 0.2 percent annually after easing 0.3 percent in October.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it held steady against the yen, it advanced against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 124.94 against the yen, 1.0858 against the franc, 1.1980 against the greenback and 0.8968 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



