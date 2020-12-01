

MINNETONKA (dpa-AFX) - Ahead of its annual Investor Conference with analysts and institutional investors taking place virtually later on Tuesday, diversified health care company UnitedHealth Group, Inc. (UNH) provided an updated outlook for fiscal 2020 and its initial outlook for fiscal 2021.



Under the updated outlook, UnitedHealth Group revenues for fiscal 2020 of about $257 billion, with net earnings to approach $15.90 per share, and adjusted net earnings to approach $16.75 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $16.73 per share for the year on revenues of $256.81 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For fiscal 2021, UnitedHealth Group initiated its outlook for revenues of $277 billion to $280 billion, net earnings of $16.90 to $17.40 per share, and adjusted net earnings of $17.75 to $18.25 per share. These figures include about $1.80 per share in potential net unfavorable impact to accommodate continuing COVID-19 effects.



The Street expects the company to earn $18.33 per share for the year on revenues of $275.35 billion.



