

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation slowed for the second straight month in November, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 3.0 percent year-on-year in November, after a 3.1 percent increase in October. This was in line with economists' expectations.



In September, inflation was 3.2 percent.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 2.0 percent yearly in November and those of electricity, gas and other fuels gained by 4.7 percent.



Meanwhile, prices of fuels for transport declined 9.2 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices remained unchanged in November.



