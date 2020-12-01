

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Mills Inc. (GIS) on Tuesday announced the launch of Sesame Street Cereal, which will be available in stores from January 2021.



The company noted that the new cereal will support growing kids with many essential nutrients and engage their young minds with activities and stories on every box. The cereal features two varieties - berry flavor with number-shaped pieces and cinnamon flavor with letter-shaped pieces.



The back of each box opens like a book, featuring dual-language short stories in English and Spanish with the favorite 3 -year-old monster Elmo.



'We are thrilled to team up with Sesame Street, to launch cereals with key nutrients, delicious flavors, and playful learning opportunities to make breakfast that much more meaningful for parents and kids alike,' said Hillary Balma, Senior Brand Manager of General Mills.



Sesame Street Cereal boxes offer games and six dual-language stories with Elmo. The story themes include Elmo Visits the Farm, Elmo's Day at School, On the Go with Elmo, and others.



Each story follows Elmo and his friends as they play and learn on Sesame Street and prompts questions to help kids stretch their imaginations, engage in counting, and recognize shapes and letters.



Sesame Street Cereal will be available nationwide at most major retailers beginning in January 2021.



