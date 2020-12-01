

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Osram Licht AG said it is re-organizing the top management level, with a view to the future joint business of ams group and OSRAM group.



The background is the domination and profit and loss transfer agreement between ams and OSRAM, which is expected to become effective within the next weeks.



So, OSRAM Licht said that its supervisory board will initiate negotiations with the chairman of the Management Board, Olaf Berlien, on a mutual early termination of his assignment by end of February 2021.



As successor Ingo Bank has been nominated, who shall execute the mandate in addition to his function as Chief Financial Officer of ams AG.



In addition, Peter Bauer will resign as chairman and member of the Supervisory Board in mid-December. Supervisory Board member Thomas Stockmeier, who is also a member of Management Board at ams AG, shall assume the board's chair.



In addition, Christine Bortenl?nger has announced to withdraw from the Supervisory Board upon the next Annual General Meeting on 23 February 2021.



Osram noted that the two open positions shall be replaced by Ulrich H?wels, head of ams divison Optical Sensors Solution, and Christin Eisenschmid, managing director of Intel Germany and Austria.



