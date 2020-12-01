

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) released a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $157 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $480 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported adjusted earnings of $486 million or $0.37 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.1% to $7.21 billion from $7.22 billion last year.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $486 Mln. vs. $644 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.37 vs. $0.49 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.34 -Revenue (Q4): $7.21 Bln vs. $7.22 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.40 to $0.44



