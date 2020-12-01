

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Tuesday release Q3 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



GDP is expected to add 2.5 percent on quarter and fall 4.5 percent on year after sinking 7 percent on quarter and 6.3 percent on year in the previous three months.



New Zealand will see Q3 figures for import and export prices and terms of trade. Import prices are tipped to fall 1.0 percent on quarter after easing 0.1 percent in Q2. Export prices are called lower by 3.5 percent on quarter after rising 2.4 percent in the previous three months. The terms of trade are tipped to fall 2.8 percent on quarter after rising 2.5 percent in the previous three months.



South Korea will provide November numbers for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.2 percent on month and 0.9 percent on year. That follows the 0.6 percent monthly decline and the 0.1 percent yearly increase in October.



Japan will see November numbers for its consumer confidence index; in October, the index score was 33.6.



The Philippines will release October figures for producer prices; in September, prices were down 3.9 percent on year.



