

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - ReneSola Ltd. (SOL) released earnings for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $2.11 million, or $0.043 per share. This compares with $2.36 million, or $0.062 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, ReneSola Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $2.53 million or $0.05 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 85.2% to $9.75 million from $65.96 million last year.



ReneSola Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $2.53 Mln. vs. $8.88 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.05 vs. $0.23 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.00 -Revenue (Q3): $9.75 Mln vs. $65.96 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $23 to $25 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

