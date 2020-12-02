

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) revealed a profit for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at RMB1.58 billion, or RMB2.61 per share. This compares with RMB0.79 billion, or RMB1.35 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Trip.com Group Limited reported adjusted earnings of RMB1.40 billion or RMB2.32 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 48.0% to RMB5.46 billion from RMB10.50 billion last year.



Trip.com Group Limited earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): RMB1.40 Bln. vs. RMB2.26 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): RMB2.32 vs. RMB3.70 last year. -Revenue (Q3): RMB5.46 Bln vs. RMB10.50 Bln last year.



