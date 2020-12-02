

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Wednesday, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's retail sales data for October. Economists forecast sales to grow 1.2 percent on month after falling 2.2 percent in September.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it rose against the yen and the franc, it was steady against the greenback and the pound.



The euro was worth 1.2068 against the greenback, 126.06 against the yen, 1.0866 against the franc and 0.8999 against the pound at 1:55 am ET.



