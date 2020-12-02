

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) said that the U.K. has granted a temporary authorization for emergency use for their mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, BNT162b2. It is the first authorization in the World for a vaccine to combat the COVID-19.



The first doses are expected to arrive in the U.K. in the coming days, with complete delivery fulfilment expected in 2021.



Pfizer and BioNTech anticipate further regulatory decisions across the globe in the coming days and weeks and are ready to deliver vaccine doses following potential regulatory authorizations or approval.



In July 2020, Pfizer and BioNTech announced an agreement with the U.K. to supply 30 million doses of the BNT162b2 mRNA-based vaccine. That agreement was increased to 40 million doses in early October.



The companies have filed a request for Emergency Use Authorization with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and have submitted the final Conditional Marketing Authorization Application following rolling submissions with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and several other regulatory agencies around the world.



The U.S. FDA and EU EMA decisions on authorization are expected in December.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BIONTECH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de