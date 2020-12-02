

CRAWLEY (dpa-AFX) - G4S plc (GFSZY.PK, GFS.L) said its Board is currently evaluating the revised offer from GardaWorld, together with its financial and legal advisers. Earlier today, Garda World Security Corporation announced a revised, unsolicited offer of 235 pence per share in cash to acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of the company. G4S plc said its shareholders are strongly advised to take absolutely no action in relation to the revised offer.



G4S noted that it continues to be in discussions with Allied Universal Services LLC. Any firm offer from Allied Universal would be required to be announced by 9 December 2020.



