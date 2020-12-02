

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jacobs (J) said it has developed One Million Lives - a free mental health check-in tool to enhance users' understanding of current state of mind and provide strategies for mental health development. The check-in tool incorporates the Kessler Psychological Distress Scale (K10), a psychological screening tool.



'As our focus on positive mental health continues to grow, we introduced the One Million Lives tool to track and change our mental health - by starting conversations and reducing the stigma,' said Jacobs Chair and CEO Steve Demetriou.



The company noted that the new tool has already been accessed by users to make more than 3,000 check-ins.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de