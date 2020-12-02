

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's producer prices declined for the seventh month in a row in October, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



The producer price index declined 1.06 percent year-on-year in October, following a 0.91 percent fall in September.



Prices in the domestic market and non-domestic market decreased 1.32 percent and 0.62 percent, respectively in October.



Among the main industrial groups, prices for energy declined by 11.87 percent annually in October.



Meanwhile, prices for capital goods grew 3.47 percent and those for non-durable consumer goods gained 3.78 percent.



Prices for durable goods and intermediate goods increased by 2.33 percent and 0.41 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.25 percent in October.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the jobless rate rose 5.3 percent in October from 5.1 percent in September.



In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 3.9 percent.



The number of unemployed persons increased to 477,000 in October from 455,000 in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de