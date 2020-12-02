

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's consumer prices continued to decline in November, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index decreased 0.7 percent year-on-year in November, following a 0.6 percent fall in October. Economists had expected a 0.5 percent fall.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.2 percent in November. Economists had forecast a fall of 0.1 percent.



Prices for international holiday packages, hotel accommodation and, fruits and vegetables declined in November.



Meanwhile, prices for housing rentals and foreign red wine increased.



The core CPI fell 0.2 percent annually in November and declined 0.1 percent from the previous month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices fell 0.4 percent monthly in November and declined 0.8 percent from the previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

