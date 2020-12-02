

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's jobless rate rises in November, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose to 7.5 percent in November from 7.2 percent in October. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 4.7 percent.



The Covid-19 crisis has continued to have a significant impact on the labor market in November, the agency said.



The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed rose to 186,900 persons in November from 180,000 in the preceding month.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-24 age group, increased to 20.2 percent in November from 19.2 percent in the prior month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the construction output declined 10.0 percent yearly in the third quarter, following a 33.9 percent fall in the second quarter.



On a quarterly basis, construction output grew 44.9 percent in the third quarter, after a 40.8 percent drop in the prior quarter.



