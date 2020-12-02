

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Medical technology company Becton, Dickinson and Co. or BD (BDX), said Wednesday it plans to invest about $1.2 billion over a 4-year period to expand and upgrade manufacturing capacity as well as technology for pre-fillable syringes or PFS, and advanced drug delivery systems or ADDS.



The investment will also fund capacity expansion, new product innovations, manufacturing technology enhancements and business continuity improvements across the company's existing network.



The investment will be made across the company's six global manufacturing locations. It also includes a new manufacturing facility in Europe that is expected to be operational by the end of 2023.



'BD invented the ready-to-fill pre-fillable syringe technology, and today's announcement demonstrates our continued commitment to better serve our customers. Since 2018, BD has added 350 million units of manufacturing capacity for glass barrel pre-fillable syringes, and this new commitment will invest in additional upgrades at all of our Pharmaceutical Systems manufacturing facilities and across multiple product categories,' said Eric Borin, worldwide president of BD Pharmaceutical Systems.



The six current manufacturing facilities for BD Pharmaceutical Systems that will see a portion of this investment include facilities in Columbus, Nebraska; Cuautitlán, Mexico; Fukushima, Japan; Le Pont-de-Claix, France; Swindon, United Kingdom; and Tatabánya, Hungary.



