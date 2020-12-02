

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) said Wednesday that Health Canada has approved the company's next-generation, sensor-based glucose monitoring technology, FreeStyle Libre 2, for adults and children aged 4 years and older, with diabetes.



The company noted that FreeStyle Libre 2 features optional, real-time alarms that measure glucose levels every minute, giving users the option to be alerted in real-time of critical events such as hypoglycemia (low glucose levels) or hyperglycemia (high glucose levels).



The wearable technology, which eliminates the need for painful fingersticks, provides people with diabetes with excellent accuracy and actionable information to better manage their condition. The device will be priced at the same cost as the current FreeStyle Libre system.



The FreeStyle Libre 2 sensor is worn on the back of the upper arm for up to 14 days and measures glucose every minute to help users and their healthcare providers make informed treatment decisions.



With a one-second scan using FreeStyle LibreLink, a smartphone app, or handheld reader, users can see their glucose reading, trend arrow and eight-hour history. Users can also share data with their physicians or family members via the LibreLinkUp mobile app.



Abbott said that the FreeStyle Libre 2 system will be available for people with diabetes ages 4 and up in Canada in the coming months.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ABBOTT LABORATORIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de