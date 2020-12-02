

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie (ABBV) and Frontier Medicines Corp. said Wednesday they have entered into a global strategic collaboration to discover, develop and commercialize a pipeline of innovative small molecule therapeutics against high-interest, difficult-to-drug protein targets.



Under the multi-year collaboration, AbbVie and Frontier will utilize Frontier's proprietary chemoproteomics platform to identify small molecules for programs directed to novel E3 ligases as well as certain oncology and immunology targets.



The multi-year R&D partnership aims to deliver innovative treatment options across cancer and immunological diseases.



By selecting certain immunology and oncology targets for the collaboration that are considered well validated but inaccessible to date, the collaboration has the potential to develop highly differentiated and efficacious therapeutics, the companies noted.



Under the terms of the deal, AbbVie will pay Frontier an upfront cash payment of $55 million and Frontier is eligible to receive additional milestone payments. In addition, AbbVie will reimburse Frontier's R&D costs through defined stages of pre-clinical development.



The companies will collaborate on the research and pre-clinical development of programs directed against E3 ligase, immunology and oncology targets.



Upon successful completion of defined stages of pre-clinical development, AbbVie will assume full responsibility for the global development and commercialization activities and costs for the programs.



Frontier will retain an option to share development activities and expenses for certain oncology programs through the completion of Phase 2.



In addition to royalty payments on commercialized products, Frontier will be eligible to receive success-based development and commercial milestone payments that could potentially exceed $1 billion.



AbbVie said it retains the right to expand the collaboration in the future by exercising options to a defined number of additional targets. The collaboration excludes all of Frontier's internal programs for which Frontier retains exclusive global rights.



