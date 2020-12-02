

BATTLE CREEK (dpa-AFX) - Kellogg Company (K) Wednesday unveiled an updated, fresh and new look for its iconic Pringles.



According to the company, the new look features bold hues and a clean design, highlighting the crisps' inventive flavors and unique, stackable shape.



Pringles also streamlined its mustachioed mascot to better highlight the flavors in every can and showcase his new range of emotions to match.



'We spent the last two years in research and design to create a modern look for the cans and Mr. P's style that reflects the bold flavor in every Pringles crisp and stack,' said Gareth Maguire, senior director of marketing for Pringles. 'While the look may be new on the outside, I'm proud to say that it doesn't change the irresistible taste that's always been on the inside of every Pringles can and celebrates the unique snacking experience that is part of every bite.'



Pringles have partnered with Victor Cruz to celebrate the brand evolution and help launch a national sweepstakes giving fans the chance to win their own end of 2020 'glow up' - just in time for the holidays.



'Just like Mr. P, I've spent the past few years evolving - from football champion to entertainment personality with a passion for style,' said Victor Cruz. 'I've always been a fan of the brand's bold taste, and the Pringles brand refresh matches the inventive flavors I know and love. I think the 'Get Fresh As Mr. P' sweepstakes is the perfect way to kickstart the new year and give yourself that personal 'Glow Up,' whatever that may mean for you.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KELLOGG-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de