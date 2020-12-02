

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $197.46 million, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $160.71 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Synopsys, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $247.68 million or $1.58 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.2% to $1.03 billion from $0.85 billion last year.



Synopsys, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $247.68 Mln. vs. $177.07 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.58 vs. $1.15 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.57 -Revenue (Q4): $1.03 Bln vs. $0.85 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.44 - $1.49 Next quarter revenue guidance: $935 - $965 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SYNOPSYS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de