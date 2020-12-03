

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has ended lower in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 45 points or 1.4 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just beneath the 3,450-point plateau and it's expected to see little movement again on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky, with coronavirus concerns tempered by optimism for vaccines to treat the virus. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and little changed and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished slightly lower on Wednesday following losses from the insurance companies and mixed performances from the financials and resource stocks.



For the day, the index fell 2.56 points or 0.07 percent to finish at 3,449.38 after trading between 3,435.87 and 3,465.73. The Shenzhen Composite Index rose 3.65 points or 0.16 percent to end at 2,290.21.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.37 percent, while Bank of China dropped 0.89 percent, China Construction Bank collected 0.14 percent, China Merchants Bank climbed 1.30 percent, Bank of Communications sank 0.84 percent, China Life Insurance skidded 1.51 percent, Ping An Insurance lost 0.57 percent, Jiangxi Copper tanked 2.56 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) rallied 2.20 percent, Yanzhou Coal improved 0.61 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) slid 0.24 percent, China Shenhua Energy advanced 1.27 percent, Gemdale added 0.40 percent, Poly Developments gained 0.70 percent, China Vanke perked 1.24 percent and PetroChina was unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as stocks opened in the red on Wednesday, but the Dow and S&P 500 were able to climb barely into negative territory before the session ended.



The Dow added 59.87 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 29,883, while the NASDAQ eased 5.74 points or 0.05 percent to end at 12,349.37 and the S&P 500 rose 6.56 points or 0.18 percent to close at 3,669.01.



The early weakness on Wall Street was generated in reaction to a report from payroll processor ADP showing private sector employment in the U.S. increased by less than expected last month.



Selling pressure waned over the course of the morning, however, as traders remain optimistic about potential coronavirus vaccines. The U.K. has approved the vaccine candidate developed by Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX), with the vaccine expected to be rolled out next week.



Traders also seem optimism lawmakers in Washington will reach an agreement on a new fiscal stimulus bill as both parties issue new proposals.



Crude oil prices moved higher on Wednesday, as data showed a drop in U.S. crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended higher by $0.73 or 1.6 percent at $45.28 a barrel.



Closer to home, China will see November results for the services and composite indexes from Caixin later this morning; in October, their scores were 56.8 and 55.7, respectively.



