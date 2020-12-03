

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - In a historic vote, the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs or CND voted narrowly to remove cannabis and cannabis resin from Schedule IV of a 1961 treaty on narcotic drugs, where it was listed alongside deadly and addictive opioids such as heroin.



The vote, which follows recommendations from the World Health Organization or WHO on marijuana and its derivatives, could lead to a major change in the way medical cannabis is internationally regulated. It could also boost efforts to legalize medical cannabis around the world.



The move will remove cannabis from the strictest control schedules that even discouraged its use for medicinal purposes.



The CND, a commission based in Vienna with members from 53 different countries, voted 27-25 to reclassify both cannabis and cannabis resin for medicinal purposes from Schedule IV to Schedule I.



The vote, which was closely followed by the marijuana industry, is expected to pave the way for recognizing the medicinal and therapeutic potential of the commonly-used, but still largely illegal recreational drug. The CND is the main drug policymaking body of the United Nations.



The CND voted on six cannabis-related recommendations presented by the WHO, but turned down the other five recommendations. The CND rejected a recommendation from WHO to schedule medical cannabidiol or CBD, leaving it outside of treaty controls.



Currently, more than 50 countries have adopted medicinal cannabis programs, while Canada, Uruguay and 15 U.S. states have legalized its recreational use. Mexico and Luxembourg are expected to be become the third and fourth countries to legalize marijuana for recreational purposes.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

