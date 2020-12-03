

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Go-Ahead Group Plc (GOG.L) issued its trading update for the period from 28 June 2020 to 2 December 2020. The Group said its London & International bus is trading well, and expectations for the full year are now ahead of previous guidance. Rail expectations for the year are unchanged.



Go-Ahead Group noted that 90 percent of Group revenues are secured through contracts with no revenue risk from changes in passenger demand. Go-Ahead said its operations remain cash generative and the Group is expected to have around 200 million pounds available in unutilised facilities and cash at the half year end.



The Board of Go-Ahead Group is working towards paying a dividend at an appropriate level in the 2021 calendar year.



