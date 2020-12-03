

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) said the company showed flexibility in adapting to COVID-19 market conditions during second quarter and third quarter. The pellet premiums are showing return to normal levels in the fourth quarter. Ferrexpo anticipates further growth in pellet and concentrate production in 2021.



Ferrexpo said the investment in assets are yielding near term growth in pellet production to 12 million tonnes a year production rate in 2021.



Ferrexpo plc noted that it plans to pay a sustainable dividend throughout the commodity cycle.



